RFA presents “Rangeley’s Night Sky” exhibit featuring astro-photography

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) will host an Artist Reception celebrating the works of regional photographers Ben Pearson & Nick Leadley at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater 2493 Main Street in Rangeley, on Saturday April 6, 2024 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Come on out to meet the artists, enjoy full concessions and a beer/wine cash bar.

The exhibit continues through May 7, 2024. Gallery hours are Tues-Sat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This show in in conjunction with International Dark Sky Week and the Total Solar Eclipse.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.