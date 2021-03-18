RFA summer youth drama camps registration now open

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering two different week-long day-camps in drama for youth this summer at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. They will be working with whatever Covid guidelines are appropriate at the time for a fun, safe camp.

July 12-16 is Drama Camp for ages 7-12 and is led by Anne Crump of Methuen, Massachusetts. She received her BFA in Acting from Drake University and studied at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. You may have seen Anne on stage here in Rangeley as well as in Farmington. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

August 9-13 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13-18 and is led Lindsay (MacNaughton) Hinojosa, a theater artist and educator from Brooklyn, NY. She holds a BFA in Drama from Syracuse University, toured the US and Canada with the prestigious Missoula Children’s Theatre and is currently a performer and director for the award-winning performance troupe and media company, Story Pirates. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.