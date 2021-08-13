RFA’s Jazz in the gazebo

RANGELEY – The Haley Pond Park gazebo was transformed into a jazz club on Aug. 9 as part of the RFA’s Outdoor Concert Series with a performance of Jazz vocalist Sami Stevens accompanied by saxophonist Kazemde George.

NYC vocalist Sami Stevens, together with saxophonist Kazemde George, combine Jazz, experimental and classic R&B sensibilities to forge a truly unique sound in original music. The concert was exclusively sponsored by Moose Alley.

The RFA’s Lakeside Theater is located at 2943 Main St, both in Rangeley. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.