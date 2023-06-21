RFA’s Summer Diva Show on July 6, 7, 8 and 9

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts proudly presents the Annual RFA Summer DIVA Show! Rangeley’s own Divas will fill your evening with music and dance as local, talented ladies and gentlemen present some of the best music ever heard. This is an evening of non-stop entertainment–a unique Rangeley event not to be missed–and will be held at the RFA Lakeside Theater, at 2493 Main St in Rangeley, on July 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Admission: Adults: $20/First Night*: $15/18 & under: $10

All seats are reserved. Choose from Cabaret Tables or Auditorium Seating. It is highly recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance as this event usually sells out. Tickets are available online now at rangeleyarts.org and click on BUY TICKETS or you can visit the theater’s Box Office Tuesday-Saturday 10 am to 2 pm.

*First-Night: an opening night ticket discount to showcase the performers and reward our wonderfully supportive community that enjoys RFA’s live theater productions.

FMI on the RFA’s events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org