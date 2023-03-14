FARMINGTON – 2023 is promising to be a great year with the calendar being filled with incredible live music. Tuesday, March 28, the legendary Nova Scotian fiddler, Richard Wood returns to Old South Church with guest musician Keelin Wedge. Admission $20 adults, seniors (65+) and students $15. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. On-line ticket link has been requested. An update will be posted on the FB Old South Church Concerts event or www.farmingtonucc.org.

Named by MacLean’s Magazine as one of the Top 100 Canadians to watch in the 21st Century, 5x ECMA, multi-Music PEI Award-winning Richard WOOD has blown away sold-out audiences around the globe with his traditional-born, fiery-brand of Celtic music. Richard has played for Prime Ministers, Governor Generals, Queen Elizabeth II, princes, princesses, King Charles III, and the Emperor of Japan, but he is most proud to have entertained Canada’s Armed Forces in the North Pole, Bosnia, & TWICE in Afghanistan.

Richard WOOD’s lucrative 30 year career includes highlights such as touring with musical heavyweights like SHANIA TWAIN and THE CHIEFTAINS, and performing around the world at places like the Lincoln Centre, the Kennedy Centre, and the prestigious CARNEGIE HALL. Wood has appeared on special televised events and programs such as THE TONIGHT SHOW, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, and treasured Canadian programs of days-gone-by like UP HOME TONIGHT and THE RITA MacNEIL SHOW. Richard also performed for a special Canada Day on PARLIAMENT HILL which was nationally televised by CBC in front of a live audience of over 100,000.

His Canadian Folk Music Award-nominated and ECMA award-winning 8th album, UNBROKEN, was mastered by legendary, multi-Grammy Award winning Bob Ludwig from Gateway Studios.

Along with winning countless championships as both a step dancer and fiddler, Richard has also earned the Don Messer Memorial Trophy. TWICE!

One of Prince Edward Island’s best exports and always the proud island ambassador, Richard has brought his highly sought-after, energetic brand of music around the world, touring extensively in Australia, Europe, Asia, and all across North America.

“The best or more precisely, the most entertaining fiddler I have ever seen.” Shetland Times

“Richard has the Fire of a Rock God and all of the Talent and Skill of a Master Musician”. Time Out magazine, London, UK.

“Prince Edward Island’s Bow shredding Fiddling Sensation.”

The Scotsman

“I was completely blown away when I first heard Richard’s UNBROKEN record. It actually sounds like a QUEEN record but instead of Freddie Mercury, the lead is taken by the AMAZING fiddle of RICHARD WOOD!” Darrin Harvey, Host of K-Rock 89.3 & East Coast Music Unplugged

If you are not familiar with Richard Wood visit www.RWood.ca. for more information and to watch his videos on Youtube.