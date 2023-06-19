Ringing in summer and POPS weekend, Kingfield Artwalk celebrates creativity

KINGFIELD – The next Kingfield Friday Artwalk is June 23, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the evening before the Kingfield POPS concert. Many past venues are joining in Friday, as well as the Artwalk’s newest, Santosha located at the former Inn on Winter’s Hill.

Brian Gibson of Kingfield is a new member of High Peaks Artisan Guild and is its Featured Artist. “I mostly seek to arrange nature in a way that is invented and falls into the light of storytelling realism,” Gibson says. “My hope is to create a moment that brings the viewer warmth by showing nature as successful and active. In (creating) these paintings, my ambition was to instill a sense of summer energy that keeps one’s spirit up during winter.” Gibson notes that in preparation for each painting, he does many small pencil studies. Ultimately however, “the decision-making occurs on the canvas and residual evidence and adjustments are often left visible on the surface as part of my process,” he concluded.

Other HPAG members and independent vendors include:

Alana Ranney photography, fiber art (hats, mittens), jewelry and magic wands. Betsy Bass photography. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr. leatherwork, relief block printing. Catherine Hudson pottery, liquid art. Deborah Dubord Good Deeds Fiber Art (aprons, tote bags). Dale Maloney wood oars, walking sticks, canes and cutting boards. Donavan Gaston scrapbooking. Greg Thomas photography, paper collage, acrylic paintings and pastels. Greg West fine woodwork, and wood accessories. Jo Eaton No Repeat Fiber work (hats, pins, necklace and scarves). John Brown Twisted Creations enchanted live edge furniture with a twist, Kitchen Island walking sticks and much more. John Pease stained glass, fused glass art. John Reed jewelry, ornaments. Lisa Leavitt Freedom Felt fiber art. Nita Casey watercolors, pastels. Nora West plein air oil and watercolor paintings. Patty Thomas Alpine Design ski art, acrylic paintings, aromatherapy. Raymond and Karen Corson wood frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards and more. Richard Fecteau wood furniture and wood furnishing. Ros Gibson fine apparel, table linen, tote bags, seamstress. Saskia Reinholt acrylic paintings. Susan Hudson fused glass Sugarloaf ornaments. Susan Taylor impressionist sculptural oil paintings. Cynthia Knowles pen and ink drawings, tote bags, painted rocks and photography. Patricia Buck wool sweaters and pottery. And Claudia Diller calendars, Gil Boldocs bowls turned from burls. Charcuterie boards from Wolf Wood Worx and much much more. The Guild is located in the heart of Kingfield village on Main Street next to Longfellow’s Restaurant. And is generally open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with the exception of Artwalks of course when it’s open until 7:30ish) and by chance.

Additional venues participating Friday include:

The Red Barn Upcycled Market, just south of downtown Kingfield is participating. Barbara, the owner, features upcycled furniture and other items, and seasonal home decor.

Solstice Esthetics and The Thrifty Chick are a few doors down from the Guild and will have some sales.

Sweet Clover Bakery is just between Solstice Esthetics and High Peaks Artisan Guild. Stacey’s delicious treats is art in itself.

Orchard Girls Cidery on Main Street next to Mainly Convenience is exhibiting Adam Masterman’s paintings and Greg Thomas paper collage art.

Heading back into the heart of the village, you will find Rolling Fatties, which will have live entertainment – the Chicken Street Band playing “Folkgrass” from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kingfield Made in Maine (on the corner of Main and Depot streets) hosts many artisans offering jewelry, live edge pieces, paintings, fiber art, T-shirts, Dog Not Gone products, Maine 1901 Flags, and much much more. In addition, the venue offers Claudia Diller original paintings, prints, calendars and cards. Made in Maine always has a sale going on.

Next door to Made in Maine, is Refresh Smoothie Bar where proprietor Bethany will have a variety of baked goods, food specials including spring rolls, a burger, a salad and of course her famous delicious smoothies.

New to the Artwalk is Santosha “Cultivating Contentment Without Striving,” formerly the Inn On Winter’s Hill. They host wine tastings every Friday at 6 p.m. including this Artwalk. They also have a collection of Orcutt photography in their lounge and dining rooms, each with a QR code for purchase.

Most venues will be serving light refreshments.

The next Artwalk is the Friday of Kingfield Festival Days, July 14, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the Artwalk, reach out to Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com or visit Kingfield’s First Friday Artwalk Facebook Page.