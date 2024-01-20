Sandy River Players holding auditions for upcoming musical ‘Something’s Afoot’

FARMINGTON – The Sandy River Players will hold auditions for their upcoming musical ‘Something’s Afoot’ on Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. Auditions will be held at Mt. Blue Middle School and interested parties need only attend one audition date.

Call 207-890-5730 or email Ethan Wright at ewright@mtbluersd.org for more information.

Summary: A zany, entertaining musical that takes a satirical poke at Agatha Christie mysteries and musical styles of the English music hall of the 1930s. Ten people are stranded in an isolated English country house during a raging thunderstorm. One by one, they’re picked off by cleverly fiendish devices. As the bodies pile up in the library, the survivors frantically race to uncover the identity and motivation of the cunning culprit.