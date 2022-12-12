Sandy River Players ‘Into the Woods’ performance in January, tickets on sale Dec. 16

FARMINGTON – Sandy River Players is thrilled to announce that their production of Into the Woods will be coming to the Emery Community Arts Center in January of 2023. Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in November of 1987. The most recent revival is currently running on Broadway.

SRP’s Into the Woods directed by Ethan Wright, Mt. Blue High School Music teacher and Director of Community Chorus. The show includes a cast of 19 local actors and an 11-piece orchestra.

Into the Woods will open on January 12 and run through January 22. Performances dates are January 12, 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. and January 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale December 16 at DDG Booksellers in downtown Farmington or call the reservation line to reserve tickets. Reservation line number is 207-578-0927. Ticket prices are $22 for adults and $18 for students and seniors.