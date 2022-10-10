Sandy River Players to host Fall Cabaret

FARMINGTON – Sandy River Players is hosting another cabaret night! This Fall Cabaret is a fresh, modern, and fun take on cabaret. Join the group at the West Farmington Grange on Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. for a family friendly show, and at the Homestead Restaurant on Saturday, October 22 at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 4:00 p.m., both for an adults only audience. Appetizers and dessert will be served at all three shows and are included in the ticket price. Both shows at the Homestead will also include a cash bar. Tickets will be $20 for October 15 at the Grange and $35 for October 22 and 23 at the Homestead.

Tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, October 4 . To reserve tickets, call the reservation line at (207)-578-0927. Reservation line hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.