Sandy River Ramblers Benefit Concert at Reeds Mill Church, September 24

MADRID TOWNSHIP – The Sandy River Ramblers, Maine’s premier Blue Grass Band, will be performing their annual benefit concert at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road, Madrid Township, on Sunday, September 24 at 2 p.m. They will include original songs about Maine and some Gospel favorites in their setlist. The Ramblers have supported the church with a September concert since 2016.

“This is the only fundraiser the church does each year,” said a church spokesperson. “We are very grateful for their interest and generosity.”