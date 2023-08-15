Sandy River Ramblers to perform at Lakeside Theater, August 21

RANGELEY – On Monday, August 21, the Sandy River Ramblers will be presenting a bluegrass concert the Lakeside Theater in Rangeley, at 7 p.m. The Lakeside Theater is located at 2493 Main St., Rangeley.

The Ramblers are a uniquely Maine-flavored bluegrass band; their most recent 2 CDs, Cry of the Loon and Home in the Heart of Maine, feature songs about Maine exclusively. Stan Keach, the band’s chief songwriter, is a nationally-known bluegrass songwriter, as well as a published poet and an inducted member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. The Ramblers also boast gorgeous 3-and-4-part harmony singing, and the lead vocals of Keach and bassist Julie Davenport, who Keach says is “the best bluegrass lead singer in Maine.”

The stellar instrumental playing of banjoist Bud Godsoe, fiddler Brendan Hickey, and mandolinist Bobby St. Pierre are also featured by the band, which mixes serious and poignant songs with sidesplitting comedy numbers.

The concert is presented by the Lakeside Theater and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The admission charge is $15 for adults, $10 for young people. The box office phone number is 207-864-5000.