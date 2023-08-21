Scotland’s Heron Valley at Old South Church

FARMINGTON – Old South Church Concert Series is extremely excited to bring Scotland’s high energy band Heron Valley to Farmington on Thursday, September 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Admission: General Admission $25, Seniors (65+)/Students $20. Concert organizers strongly recommend reserving tickets by calling the ticket reservation line at 207-491-5919 until 3 p.m. the day of the show, or purchase tickets in advance online purchase through Eventbrite until 6:30pm on September 7, link at: www.eventbrite.com/e/scotlands-heron-valley-in-concert-tickets-698158138787. Tickets will be available at the door as space allows. Old South First Congregational Church is located at 235 Main Street, Farmington and is handicapped accessible.

Heron Valley is an energy fueled, band from Scotland with musical roots tied to Scottish and Irish traditional music, including traditional Scots song and Scottish piping tunes. The four-piece group includes Abigail Pryde (fiddle, guitar, and vocals), Keith Morrison (keyboard), Alastair Maclean (bagpipes), and Callum Cronin (bass, guitar). Coming from vastly different areas of Scotland (Oban, Lewis, Cowal and Stirling) their audiences are sure to hear an excellent story or two from Heron Valley, and maybe event some Scots language lessons! Heron Valley brings together an eclectic sound of traditional music, formed through the musicians’ broad musical and family backgrounds, drawing on authentic, skillful, energetic Celtic music passed down from generation to generation. Inspired by their previous three tours of the USA, the band has been developing their sound, shaped by the people they have met and the beautiful lands they encountered.

With a mix of traditional Scots and original songs, Abigail Pryde tells stories from the places they were born. From the rugged Atlantic islands of the Outer Hebrides, to the magical hills of Argyll. These musicians are passionate about their heritage and showcase the culture, language, sounds and stories of their homeland in their music. The history of the Great Highland bagpiper, and the West Coast fiddle mixed with the driving accompaniment of the piano and guitar are just some of the aural delights will experience, captured in their latest release “Erie Storm”. Heron Valley transports their audiences to the heartlands of Scotland, through their dynamic performance of the ancient sounds of their home.

Building on the success of well received singles, “Pressed For Time” and “Home”, Scots Trad Music Awards nominees, the band set off to the USA and EU and continue to release more music including their debut album “Roam”, singles “Take You There”, “Springburn”, “Just Shy Of Ireland”, and EP “Erie Storm”. For more information about Heron Valley visit www.heronvalleyband.com.

