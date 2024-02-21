Scotland’s supergroup Dàimh to perform at Old South Church, March 7

FARMINGTON – The Old South Church Concert Series kicks off 2024 with Scotland’s exciting five-piece Gaelic supergroup, Dàimh (pronounced Dive) in Farmington on Thursday, March 7. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adult general admission. Seniors (65+) and students (12+) tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased online at the Eventbrite and through the event information on the Old South Church FaceBook page or can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919. They will also be available at the door as space allows. Old South Church is located at 235 Main Street and is handicapped accessible.

On the Scottish music scene, Dàimh—a Gaelic supergroup and un-challenged champions of straight in the eye Highland music—are based around West Lochaber and the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Formed around the turn of the century, the band members of Dàimh have taken their contemporary take on Highland and Gaelic music to over 20 countries. Dàimh, the Gaelic word for connection, perfectly describes the electrifying contemporary musical interplay between the individual band members and portrays the interaction with audiences attending their breath-taking live shows around the world from Moscow to San Francisco. It also translates as the connection to the deep musical well from which they draw their inspiration. Forging the sound of the New Tradition, Dàimh are West Highland Music’s proudest exponents and have come to represent a sound of a time and place a musical integrity that many strive to emulate.

The band has embodied the current wave of resurgence in Gaelic culture; the current lineup includes younger musicians that have progressed through the thriving Feisean movement and Gaelic medium education system and joined the three remaining founding members to continue the cycle of the tradition. With a reputation as giants of the bagpipes and fiddle, Angus Mackenzie and Gabe McVarish lead the melodic powerhouse with fellow founder member Ross Martin underpinning the groove on the guitar. The band is joined by “new guy” Murdo “Yogi” Cameron on mandola and accordion to complete the instrumental lineup. Dàimh have always had the renown and notoriety of working with some of the finest Gaelic singers in Scotland and the current line up only serves to cement that distinction with the addition of the Gaelic firmament’s most rapidly rising star, Ellen MacDonald, on vocals.

Past achievements include receiving the MG ALBA Folk Band of the Year Award in 2015 and 2018 and passing the halfway mark on their career ambition of performing on every populated Scottish Island. Recent accolades include last year’s award for the “Best Folk Band in Europe” at the prestigious Folkherbst competition in Germany and most recently winner of the “Folk Band of the Year” at the Scottish Traditional Music Awards.

“This is a great Gaelic band and definitely worthy of the title Gaelic Super Group.” – Bright Young Folk

“Dàimh have carved a reputation from the bedrock of Gaelic culture… authentic Gaelic music with a modern edge and a magnificent range of expression. This could be one of the best Scottish releases of 2014.” – Folkworld

“Love, life, loss and Lochaber; Tuneship displays the growing maturity of a group whose work screams of place but which is rooted firmly in the present.” – Sunday Herald

For more information about this dynamic Gaelic Super Group visit www.daimh.net, facebook.com/daimhmusic, twitter.com/DaimhMusic, and youtube.com/DaimhMusic.