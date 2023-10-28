Sculpture artist exhibition at Carrabassett Valley

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Local artist Andre Benoit will be exhibiting amazing sculptures at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library through January 9! Come and enjoy Benoit’s sculptures on Friday, Dec. 15. The library is hosting a wine & cheese reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Artist Statement from Andre Benoit:

I am not entirely aware of the origin of my aesthetic curiosity, but I have long been deeply motivated to capture and represent what I feel and see when I am visually stimulated by my surroundings. I suspect it lies somewhere between my mother’s quiet ease in outwardly enjoying even the most subtle elements of natural beauty around her and my father’s near­systematic and sometimes-stubborn ability to compliment color and style having, himself, been a career clothier. It seems every bend in the road affords me an opportunity for visual distraction.

With orderliness not being a priority, entropy has often been incorporated intentionally or found its way into in my recent foray in wooden sculpture assemblage—often eliminating the fixed focal points of my earlier dry­brush watercolor and, in the past two decades, my work with oil and acrylic renderings. In this new, physical, and dimensional medium, I have renewed and invigorated my artistic drive. Wood remnants, flotsam and jetsam from the shoreline, trimwork from renovated homes, and broken and discarded furniture—what I most enjoy about my work with salvaged materials are the stories behind my acquisition of them, and the opportunity to meld unrelated pieces into a composition that commands a second look.

Being drawn to deep contrast in pigmentary value, the juxtaposition of divergent shapes and forms, and the lucid embodiment of complex subjects, I construct.