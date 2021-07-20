Seasons in Maine exhibition featuring the art of Claudia Diller

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a reception for “seasons in Maine” – paintings Claudia Diller, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Friday July 30, from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine) and meet the artist. The Exhibit continues through August 18, 2021. Summer Gallery hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A professional graphic designer/illustrator, Claudia came to Maine as a teenager, and became a full time resident soon thereafter. Dividing her time between the western mountains and the coast, her paintings represent those two worlds.

Essentially self-taught, her work is an honest reflection of her own mental meandering, and a diary of the way she sees the world. She use acrylic, watercolor, and gouache, and has completed commercial illustrations, children’s books and individual commissions in all three mediums.

She posts a blog of weekly paintings, and also paints 12 images every year for her “Peaceful Places” wall and desk calendars, and note cards. Her work can be viewed and purchased at www.claudiadiller.com, and on Facebook at Claudia Diller Art.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.