SeniorsPlus to host art show on July 7

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, will present an Opening Minds through Art (OMA) art show at the agency’s Norway location at 9 Marston St. on Friday, July 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free and refreshments will be provided. Meet the artists, see their work, and learn more about OMA, an award-winning, evidence-based, art-making program that aims to provide social engagement and creative expression for persons living with dementia. Funded by a grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living, DHHS, Washington, DC, OMA strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Contact SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010 for more information.

Through a series of classes, OMA engages people with dementia in creating art based on imagination, not memory. During the six-week program, people with dementia (the “artists”) are paired one-on-one with volunteers who help them create art. SeniorsPlus seeks artists for the program, as well as volunteers to work one-on-one with participants in these art classes. No art background required.

An upcoming OMA session of classes will be held at the offices of SeniorsPlus from 1 to 2 p.m. on Fridays, July 14–August 18, at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston. The classes are free. Registration is required; contact SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010, edcenter@seniorsplus.org.

Calendar:

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) art show

Friday, July 7, 2023 from 1-3 p.m.

SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway, ME

The public is invited to an art opening in the Norway office featuring OMA artists and their art. Free. Contact SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010,edcenter@seniorsplus.org.

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) classes

Fridays July 14–August 18 from 1-3 p.m.

Education Center of SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Road in Lewiston

Through a series of classes, OMA engages students with dementia in creating freewheeling art. Contact SeniorsPlus, at 207-795-4010,edcenter@seniorsplus.org.