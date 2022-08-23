Songs From Here, Maine-based music initiative to perform September 18

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to present “Songs From Here”, September 18th, 2:00, outdoors at the Emery Community Arts Center (inside if inclement weather). Further information and tickets at artsfarmington.org. Adults $10, more if you can, less if you can’t. UMF students and youth 18 and under admitted free.

Songs From Here is a new initiative intended to connect poets, composers, and performers in the beautiful state of Maine, to promote local talent and foster a greater sense of community across creative disciplines.

An inaugural series of performances given by pianist Bridget Convey and classical vocalist Sarah Tuttle is scheduled to take place during the summer and early fall of 2022. Songs featuring texts by some of New England’s best-loved writers, including Emily Dickinson, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow comprise some of the program material.

Maine composers are at the heart of this program. It will feature a brand-new set of songs commissioned in 2021 and written specifically for this project by Portland-based composer Erica Ball. Dan Sonenberg has put together a new song arrangement for the initiative, and the program will include solo piano works by John Newell and John Knowles Paine.

While the musical offerings will be the same throughout the series, each performance will feature poetry written and read by local talent. This inclusion of local poets in the body of the performance gives each concert a unique local feel and provides a welcoming and accessible atmosphere for music and poetry fans alike.

Songs From Here will be bringing this program to a variety of locations around the state, in venues ranging from barns to churches to concert halls.

Songs From Here can be found on Facebook or Instagram @songsfromhere. For more information, please contact songsfromhereme@gmail.com.