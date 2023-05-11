Sparrows Nest Theater announces ‘The Odd Couple,’ first show of season for Mother’s Day weekend

INDUSTRY – Sparrows Nest Theater, located at 1114 West Mills Road in Industry, Maine, is pleased to announce the first show of their 12th season.

The Odd Couple (female version) written by American comic icon Neil Simon will be performed this Mother’s Day weekend, with shows running May 11, 12, and 12 at 7 p.m. and May 14 at 2 p.m.

This is the equally hilarious female version of the original smash hit play, movie, and TV show. Olive is a messy wise-cracking free spirit and Florence is a fussy semi-hypochondriac neat-freak who became roomamtes after martial issues. Surrounded by a cast of uproariously witty friends as well as a couple of priceless Spanish suitors, the pair navigates a journey of congenial co-habitation to contentious chaos.

For more information or to reserve tickets, please call 207-431-9927 or email dleeman@msad54.org

Treat Mom and your friends and family to an afternoon or evening of fun!