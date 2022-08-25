Sparrows Nest Theater now holding auditions for October show

WEST MILLS – Sparrows Nest Theater, located at 1114 West Mills Road (route 148) announces auditions for their final production of the season. Auditions will be held at the theater Sunday Aug. 28 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and will consist of readings from the play and improvisational work.

Talking With by Jane Martin will be performed October 27-30. The play requires 11 female actors and is directed by Fred Liebfried.

“Through 11 extraordinary monologues, idiosyncratic characters amuse, move and frighten; always speaking from the depths of their souls.”

They include a baton twirler, a fundamentalist snake handler, an ex-rodeo rider and an actress willing to go to any length to get a job.

Talking With was the 1982 winner of the American Theatre Critics Association Award for Best Regional Play.

“With Jane Martin, the monologue has taken on a new poetic form, intensive in its method and revelatory in its impact.” – Philadelphia Inquirer

Those unable to attend auditions on that date are encouraged to contact the director at fliebfried@hotmail.com to make alternate arrangements.