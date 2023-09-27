Sparrows Nest Theater presents Dearly Departed

INDUSTRY – Sparrows Nest Theater is proud to present Dearly Departed, the story of the dysfunctional Turpin family and their eccentric friends and neighbors who come together to grieve and plan the funeral of “mean and surly” family patriarch Bud. Don’t miss this “drop dead funny” southern comedy! Written by David Bottrell and Jesse Jones. Directed by Diane Leeman.

Show dates: October 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m and October 8 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students & seniors. Call 207-431-9927 for tickets. Sparrows Nest Theater is located at 1114 West Mills Rd., Industry ME.