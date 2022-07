INDUSTRY – Sparrows Nest Theater presents The Savannah Sipping Society. The play, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten and produced with permission from Dramatist Publishing Co., will be directed by Diane Leeman.

Showings will take place July 14, 15, and 16 at 7 p.m., and July 17 at 2 p.m., at Sparrows Nest Theater at 1114 West Mills Road in Industry.

Tickets for adults are $15. Students and seniors, $10. For a family of four, $35.

For reservations, call 431-9927.