Sparrows Nest Theater to hold open auditions for the 2024 season, April 6-7

INDUSTRY – Sparrows Nest Theater will be having open auditions on April 6 and 7 at 2 p.m. for the 2024 season

Auditions are held at Sparrows Nest Theater at 1114 West Mills Rd., Industry, Maine.

This season’s shows are:

• 12 Angry Jurors: 13 adult roles

Performance dates: May 30 – June 2

• Trumpet of the Swan: Children and Adult Roles

Performance dates: June 27, 28, 29 and 30

• Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s The Christmas Carol: 4 adult

female, 1 adult male

Performance dates: July 25-28

• Summer Camp for Young Actors July 29 – August 18, Mon. – Thurs., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Production: Children’s Letters to God

5 lead singers, 5-15 ensemble, ages 8-18

Performance Dates: August 18, 19, 20 and 21

Camp cost: $150 per camper

Call 431-9927 for information on multi-camper deals and work for tuition deals.

• Clue 5 male 5 female roles

Performance dates: Oct. 17, 18, 19 and 20

For more information or to schedule a different time, call 431-9927 or dleeman@msad54.org.