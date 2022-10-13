Sparrows Nest Theater to perform ‘Talking With’

INDUSTRY – Sparrows Nest Theater has announced their final production of the season.

‘Talking With’ by Jane Martin will be performed October 27, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m. and October 30 at 2 p.m.

“Through… extraordinary monologues, idiosyncratic characters amuse, move, and fright; always speaking from the depths of their souls.”

This popular play showcases unusual characters that include a fundamentalist snake handler, an ex-rodeo ride and an actress willing to go to any length to get a job.

‘Talking With’ was the 1982 winner of the American Theatre Critics Association Award for Best Regional Play.

Sparrows Nest Theater is located at 1114 West Mills Road (Route 148) in Industry.

Call 207-431-9927 for reservations and more information.