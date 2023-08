INDUSTRY – Sparrows Nest Theater is proud to present James and the Giant Peach, August 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and August 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children, students and seniors and $35 to a family of 4. To be sure of a seat, reserve your ticket by calling 431-9927. Sparrows Nest is located at 1114 West Mills Rd., Industry, Maine.