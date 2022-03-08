Sponsor a booth at Wonderland 2022

PHILLIPS — Faeries, pirates and all things of the imagination, Wonderland, the children’s imagination festival, is expanding. A delightful part of Phillips’ Old Home Days for 16 years, the festival will increase in both size and time, adding Saturday to the schedule and offering applications for booths. For those who know, Wonderland is entirely free and offers many amenities for children of all ages; wings, hats, wands, crowns, books, art supplies, sno-cones, cotton candy, and fishing for prizes are just a few of Wonderland’s activities. In response to Covid-19 and our enlarged awareness for the need of lots of clean air around us, Wonderland is expanding the space, as well. Booths will spread out more openly and increased space for sitting will be offered. Traditionally, Wonderland has taken place from 1 pm until 6 pm on Friday, the parade day; this year it will also be open on Saturday from 10 to 3pm. We have entertainment scheduled for both days including Nettie Loops with her 50 hula hoops and Kindkids Music of Portland.

We are seeking individuals who might want to sponsor and run a booth or provide entertainment. This is a free festival event, not a promotional event, so no items may be for sale, no donation cans, and no advertising. Booths can be giveaways, such as Magic Wands, or experiences, such as the Faerie House Museum. We are inviting those with fantastic imaginations to join us for this expanded two-day children’s festival. The dates this year are August 19 and 20. Deadline for booth applications is April 15. For more information email Susy Sanders at susynow@hotmail.com with Wonderland Booth in the subject line.