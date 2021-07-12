SRP’s youth theater camp performs Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid Jr’ July 17 & 18

WILTON – The Sandy River Players Summer Youth Music Theatre Camp is in its second week, preparing for its upcoming production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Jr.

The Players have partnered with The Western Maine Play Museum this summer in order to keep alive a long tradition of summer theatre camp for the Farmington area youth. Thirty-three participants, aged 6 – 14, are meeting daily at the Museum in Wilton to rehearse for the performance which will be aired on July 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.

Director Grace Libby noted that there are challenges, “But these kids are working so hard with what we have and blowing us away with the progress they are making. We don’t have a stage, we have two weeks of rehearsal when we’re used to three, and we’re outside all day. This cast connected to one another immediately. I’m so excited for everyone to see the stage chemistry I’ve been seeing throughout camp.”

“The Little Mermaid” has become a very popular musical that engages audience members of all ages. A brief summary tells us that a curious mermaid falls in love with a human prince against her father’s wishes for her to go to the surface. After an encounter with a sea witch, she then has three days with legs (and no voice!) to get a kiss from the prince with the help of her best friends: a silly seagull, a nervous fish, and a musical crustacean.

Tickets for the live streamed performance can be purchased by going to this link: showtix4u.com. The ticket prices are adults $13, students and seniors $10, and a four-person ticket $40.

Director Libby added that “We’re gonna do what we can to bring theatre back to these kids and the community. And though it’s not a live performance, we think they’ll love it.”