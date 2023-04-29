Submissions open for Rangeley photography competition

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces the 9th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show Exhibit dates, from September 9 – October 2, 2023 featuring an Awards Reception September 9, 2023, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery located in the Lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main Street in Rangeley.

The Theme for the 2023 Exhibit is PERSPECTIVE.

Juried Exhibit with awards: Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. Our theme for 2023 is PERSPECTIVE. The Juried Exhibit will be on display on Saturday, September 9 through Monday, October 2.

During the entire exhibit, attendees may vote for their favorite image in the People’s Choice competition.

The deadline for digital submissions in July 17, 2023. Photographers interested in submitting work can do so online: Western Mountain Photography Show 2023.

Juried Exhibit Awards Reception: Saturday, September 9 at 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. A public event and reception featuring complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine) where the accepted images will be on display and the winners will be announced and prizes awarded.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.