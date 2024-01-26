Sugarloaf announces tickets on sale for fifth annual Fire On the Mountain

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Sugarloaf, one of Maine’s premier ski resorts, is thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for its highly anticipated fifth annual Fire On the Mountain event. This year, the event will take place on February 2-4, 2024, promising an incredible weekend celebrating the legacy of the Grateful Dead with a lineup that is entirely new to Sugarloaf.

Headlining the event is the renowned Melvin Seals & JGB, a band known for their electrifying performances and soulful tunes. With their unique blend of rock, funk, and jazz, Melvin Seals & JGB are set to captivate the audience and create an unforgettable experience Saturday night.

Fire On the Mountain has become a beloved tradition at Sugarloaf, attracting music enthusiasts near and far. The event showcases a diverse lineup of talented artists featuring music of the Jerry Garcia Band and the Grateful Dead. The weekend includes free music and fun for all ages during the après shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, followed by ticketed evening shows featuring Angeloper, Playing dead, Rainbow Full of Sound, and the main event – Melvin Seals & JGB.

Sugarloaf leads the Northeast in open terrain so not only will the skiing and riding be jamming, but the tunes will be too.

Don’t miss this phenomenal lineup. Tickets are still available but expected to sellout for Fire On the Mountain. Purchase online from $30/per person at Sugarloaf.com/events

About Sugarloaf – Located in Carrabassett Valley, ME, Sugarloaf is one of the largest ski areas in the East, and is home to the only lift-serviced above treeline skiing and riding in the East. Sugarloaf is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions. Follow: www.sugarloaf.com, facebook.com/sugarloaf, and twitter.com/sugarloafmaine.