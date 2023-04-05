Super Hero Powers to be taught in Rumford

RUMFORD – 49 Franklin’s School of Magic and Showmanship will present a series of magic classes that will create the illusion of super hero powers. Local magician Scot Grassette will present 12 classes in April and May, finishing with two shows presenting new skills on May 27 and 28. Students are to be at least 6 years old with older students encouraged to participate as well, with no upper age limit

Students learn some of magic’s top secrets along with how to present them and get maximum audience reactions. Pupils will learn stagecraft, showmanship, history and to work in a team, as well as individually. Students will learn all the effects in the show but will be featured presenting their own skills. Some of the topics include; What does it take to be a Super Hero? Learn to control air, water and electricity, learn to float, learn to see through solid objects, learn to walk through walls, learn to read minds, and lots more, as well as take an oath of secrecy, and learn performer etiquette towards each other.

Classes will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 18th – May 25th from 5 to 7 p.m., with a full-dress rehearsal on May 26. There will be two shows – May 27 at 7 p.m. and May 28 at 1 p.m. Classes are $150 per student. Contact Scot Grassette at 1-207-369-0129 or info@49franklin.com with questions, and to sign up.