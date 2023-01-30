Teachers Lounge Mafia to perform at 49 Franklin

RUMFORD – Cabin Fever setting in? Looking for a cure for the winter doldrums? Some of the funniest moments on stage happen within a quality Improv Show. Western Maine’s very own Teachers Lounge Mafia will bring their Improv skills to 49 Franklin, Friday February 17 for their “Cabin Fevah Relievah” show.

For fifteen years, Western Maine’s Teachers Lounge Mafia have brought improv comedy to audiences throughout New England, turning audience suggestions into stories and scenes, characters and catastrophes. Featuring several honest to goodness, real-life, yes-they-are-paid-to-shape-and-mold-young-brains classroom teachers in their line-up, TLM shows are certain to impress, terrify, or bewilder depending upon your perspective.

Founding members Kyla Wheeler, Jeff Bailey, Natalie Simmons and Dan Ryder are joined by stalwart improviser and stage veteran, Phillip Hobby, to bring a little something different to audiences and still be allowed to go back to their jobs in the morning. Teachers Lounge Mafia members have trained with Upright Citizens Brigade NYC, ImprovBoston, Providence Improv Guild, ImprovAcadia, Stranger than Fiction, among others in their quest to bring laughter and joy to audiences everywhere. They have appeared in the ImprovME and Portland Improv festivals, numerous private shows, clubs, theaters, bars, lounges, tents, pavilions and fundraising events far and wide. There may be some adult language and themes so, please be aware that, this may not be appropriate for everyone.

They’re calling this show the “Cabin Fevah Releivah,” “It’ll Cure What Ails Ya, Guy.” Day of show tickets are $20, and you can find $15 special price advance tickets downtown Rumford at All That Jazz on Congress Street, also on-line at www.49franklin.com on the tickets page. Doors will open at 5:30 for social, seating and full pub menu available for purchase. Show starts at 7:00 p.m.