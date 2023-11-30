Teachers Lounge Mafia’s improv comedy show to benefit United Way

FARMINGTON – Teachers Lounge Mafia will once again be putting on their holiday Stale Milk & Sour Cookies improv show to benefit United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. The show will be held on December 8 at the North Church in Farmington, at approximately 8:15 p.m. The content of this show is adult rated. This directly follows the Greater Franklin Food Council’s Jolly Good Night event in downtown Farmington. Tickets are

$10 per person and can be purchased at the door or online at www.uwtva.org.

Some history, Teachers Lounge Mafia was formed in 2007 by Dan Ryder, Emily Pottle, Alex Kreitzman, Kyla Wheeler, Natalie Simmons, and Jeff Bailey. They came together out of a desire to continue performing improv after most of them had been involved with either Mt. Blue’s Curtain Raisers or UMF’s Lawn Chair Pirates. Their first ever show was Stale Milk and Sour Cookies, a holiday show created as a fundraiser for a local community group. As the annual tradition evolved, the group decided to turn its focus completely to an improv driven show, and that the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area would be the exclusive benefactor, with their far-reaching programs providing support to so many community members.

Over their 16-year history several members have come and gone, Pottle and Kreitzman moving on to other endeavors, and Gavin Pickering and Stefon Gales making appearances for several years. Ryder, Simmons, Wheeler, and Bailey remain and have been joined for the last 8 years by Philip Hobby. Beyond the holiday

show, the group has performed across New England, taught improv classes for Adult Ed, run corporate

improv workshops, studied improv at UCB in New York City, and even put on family friendly

performances at many churches and libraries.

United Way would like to thank our generous Teachers Lounge Mafia sponsors: Thank you so much to Franklin Community Health Network and Sterling Electric. They say laughter is the best medicine everyone should come get a good dose before the holidays!

For more information about United Way call 207-778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, or

visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on our events and programs be sure to follow United Way on Facebook and Instagram.