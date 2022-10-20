“The Colors of Nature and Wildlife” at High Peaks Artisan Guild

KINGFIELD – On Friday, November 4 between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. the High Peaks Artisan Guild will be hosting an opening reception for Cynthia-Lin Knowles and Alana Marie Ranney. Join them and spend the evening at the gallery viewing, and speaking with the two artists. New works of Cynthia’s paintings, pen and ink drawings, and Alana’s photography will be on display.

The artisans will be showing dramatic colors of nature & wildlife originals in prints & photography. The featured artists both live in Strong, Maine. Alana Marie Ranney grew up in Downeast, Maine, and is an award-winning freelance photographer. She was recently published in Yankee Magazine. To learn more about her visit her website at www.afinephoto.com.

Cynthia-Lin Knowles was born & raised in the Bahamas. She spent holidays in New England & fell in love with the changing seasons. After attending art college in Connecticut and moving to Maine she has been inspired to draw and paint.

The artists are inspired by the beauty around them: as John Keats said, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

Ranney and Knowles are members of the HPAG and will be presenting as part of Kingfield’s First Friday Artwalk for some light refreshments and discussion with the artists at Main Street Downtown Kingfield on Friday, November 4. To learn more about the artwalk and High Peaks Artisan Guild, visit www.facebook.com/kingfieldartwalk and www.highpeaksartisanguild.com.