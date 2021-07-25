The Death of Robin Hood presented at RFA Lakeside Theater

FARMINGTON – “The Death of Robin Hood” will be presented at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley on July 30, 31, August 1 and August 2, Friday, Saturday and Monday shows at 7 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 4 p.m. The play is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is directed by Brittany Wetherill.

A straight play, “The Death of Robin Hood”, is a comedy of errors by J.S. Puller. Full of daring damsels, dashing sword fights, and the occasional moment of all out chaos, “The Death of Robin Hood” is a fun evening for the whole family! The madcap cast includes Fletcher DellaValle as the minstrel Allan- a-Dale, Daxx Wiliams as the daring Will Scarlet, and Benjamin Wetherill as the steadfast Little John. Outside of the Merry Men, Heidi Bassett will be seen as the tenacious Ellen Scatheloke, Tina Falasco as the beautiful Lady Marian, and Ethan Wright as the devilishly cunning Sheriff of Nottingham. Sets are designed by Amanda Christian, swordfights are choreographed by Connor Ellis, and the show is Produced by Val Zapolsky. This event is Exclusively Sponsored by the Blue Orchid.

Reserved Seating tickets are available now. First-Night: $15, all other nights: $20, Youth: $10 all shows. Visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Buy Tickets” or call the Theater Box Office at 207-864-5000 to reserve your seats. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 10 – 2 and will open at 6 p.m. on the night of the performances.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.