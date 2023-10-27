The Fog of Mourning by Sarah Carlson

Local poet Sarah Carlson wrote the following poem in response to the events of the past few days.

The Fog of Mourning

with love to my home state of Maine

We know what we know.

People were slain.

People were injured.

People experienced terror.

We are hurting.

We wait and wonder.

I had a sudden rush

of tangled emotions this morning

after I read about the tender beings

who were killed in Lewiston.

I feel such empathy for them,

for their families,

for those who shared in their lives.

And then it went deeper as the words

“there one minute, gone the next”

meandered through my mind.

Thought it has been years,

and my husband died peacefully,

I can relate to a normal day

that ends with sudden,

catastrophic loss.

At first I felt guilty.

What right do I have to cry

about my own loss

in the midst of this horrible crisis?

I knew to step outside,

take a breath,

be with the trees

and the morning mist.

Slowly it dawned

that we are together

in the fog of mourning

right now,

each in our own way.

How it dissipates

will ebb and flow and vary.

May we all

find spaces and places

to honor our feelings,

experience support,

share love and compassion

so the density of this fog

can lighten

as time goes by

©Sarah Carlson

October 27, 2023

For more of Sarah’s work, visit her website.