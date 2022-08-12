The Gothard Sisters return to Rumford after four years

RUMFORD – The Gothard Sisters are a dynamic musical group of three sisters who play contemporary Celtic folk music. On Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. the sisters will return to 49 Franklin in Rumford. It’s been four years since they have had the opportunity to return as their previous plans were deterred because of Covid restrictions. The sisters played to a full house for their last visit to 49 Franklin and advanced tickets are recommended.

Their latest album, Dragonfly, features the sisters playing an assortment of acoustic instruments and vocals combined with modern production to create music exploring themes of resilience and adventure. Greta is the songwriter for the band and plays lead guitar, violin, vocals, and Irish dance. Willow is a world class violinist at the championship level, she also plays mandolin, octave mandolin, Irish dance, bodhran, and vocals. Solana is the lead vocalist and has a knack for bringing a unique character to a song’s arrangement, she also plays violin, bodhran, djembe, percussion, whistles, Irish dance, and ukulele. Through over 10 years of performing, touring and writing music together, the optimistic style of their music and performances continue to resonate with their fans, building a loyal international following. Writing and recording near their home in the Pacific Northwest, the band has released 8 albums and has performed over 1,000 live shows over the course of their career. Tim Carroll, of Folk Words Review 2018 says, “Blending Celtic, folk, classical and new age musical influences, the Gothard Sisters bring songs to life with violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, whistle and vocal harmonies, creating music that is “vivid, inspirational and captivating.”

The show will be held on Thursday August 25 at 49 Franklin in the Mystic Theater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Social, Seating and a full pub menu, Show starts at 7:00 p.m. Enter the parking lot at the right side of the building and go to the upper back parking lot to the theater. Special advanced price tickets are $20 and can be found at All That Jazz downtown Rumford and online at www.49franklin.com, tickets will be $25 Day of Show, and at the door. 49 Franklin is a cash only venue.