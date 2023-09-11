The Harp Twins return to Rumford, September 28

RUMFORD – The world’s only identical twin professional harpists, the Harp Twins, Camille and Kennerly Kitt, will kick off their Autumn tour with a return performance at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The sisters were trained classically (with university degrees in harp performance) but have a passion and flair for arranging and performing rock, metal and soundtrack music for “Harp Duet.” They have over 100 viral videos on YouTube featuring exotic places, attire and classic music, classic rock and metal which may include Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Rolling Stones. You just never know what they will play next but it always an impressive expression through their instruments. The Harp Twins have also shown themselves to be formidable composers with their Nordic-inspired original songs, hearkening to their Scandinavian heritage. Camille and Kennerly perform on statuesque acoustic and electro-acoustic concert grand harps as well as electric harps. Camille and Kennerly have created a unique niche for themselves, playing rock and metal music using only their two harps. With no backtracks, no studio, no production crew and no record label, the Harp Twins are the archetype of true trail-blazing independent artists who always add comedic banter throughout the concert. This special visit to Maine is at the beginning of their Autumn tour which moves through New Hampshire, Connecticut, Illinois Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado. The finale of the night will include the Volfgang twins on double Viking Drums. They have mentioned on social media, that 49 Franklin is their favorite Maine venue and are looking forward to seeing everyone. The performance is appropriate for all ages and there will be a free meet and greet after the show.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for seating, social, cash bar and cash-only pub-style menu. Show at 7:00 pm in the theater. Go to the right side of the building and enter at the back (top) parking lot entrance. Tickets will be $25 day of show, but these performances sell out all over the world, so specially priced $20 advanced tickets are highly recommended and are available at www.49franklin.com and downtown Rumford at All That Jazz.