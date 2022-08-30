The Katahdin Valley Boys to Perform in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE – The Katahdin Valley Boys, one of Maine’s most popular and respected Bluegrass bands, will perform at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m.

The Katahdin Valley Boys have been entertaining appreciative audiences throughout New England since 1998, repeatedly receiving “Bluegrass Band of the Year” awards from the Maine Academy of Country Music and the Maine Country Music Association. Consisting of Jeff Folger of Sidney, Dan Simons of Vienna, Ken Brooks of Athens, and Steve Bixby of Round Pond, the band proudly draws on the deep musical experience of all its members to present a top quality bluegrass show featuring traditional and contemporary Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel music. With tight vocal harmonies, smooth solos, and flashy, fiery instrumentals the Katahdin Valley Boys have a fresh personal approach – complete with light-hearted stage banter – that is engaging, family friendly and sure to be enjoyed by all.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville. Tickets for the show are $15 per person at the door and kids are free. The intimate 19th century building is ADA accessible and handicap parking is available. Refreshments will be served between sets. For more information visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207 778-3513.