The Kitchen Table- an evening of storytelling

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an entertaining evening of personal storytelling on August 7, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, beginning at 7 p.m. The event, entitled The Kitchen Table, is directed by Tim Straub. This event is sponsored in part by Furbish Brewhouse and Eats.

This multi-media event comes with dual invitations: One to those wishing to tell their tales and another to those looking to listen to others tell their tales. First, if you are possibly interested in getting up and letting the world know about that time when you were there in that place doing that thing then you should contact Tim Straub at 864-9995, or email him at tstraubster@gmail.com

General Admission for “The Kitchen Table” is $15 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Buy Tickets” or call the Theater Box Office at 207-864-5000. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 10 – 2 and will open at 6pm on the night of the performances.

“This is entertainment, people, as it was long before the internet and its allure,” Tim Straub said.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.