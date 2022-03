RANGELEY – Due to inclement weather on the original date of March 12, the storytelling performance The Kitchen Table has been rescheduled to March 26 at 7:30 PM at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.