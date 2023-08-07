‘The Odd Couple’ live theater performance in Rangeley, August 10 – 12

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will produce a live theater event, The Odd Couple by Neil Simon. Performance dates are August 10, 11 and 12. All shows are at 7 p.m.

To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for the first night is $15, all other nights: $20. Admission for Youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows. Full concessions including beer/wine are available at all shows.

THE ODD COUPLE: This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.

The Odd Couple was first presented on Broadway by Saint Subber at the Plymouth Theatre in New York City on March 10, 1965. It was directed by Mike Nichols.

The Odd Couple is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Visit www.concordtheatricals.com

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.