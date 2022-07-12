The Vienna Woods Players present comedic plays ‘All In The Timing’ July 14-16

VIENNA – The Vienna Woods Players are presenting a comedic evening of four short, adult-themed plays by David Ives, American playwright, screenwriter and novelist, called “All In The Timing.” Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16 with with an additional matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.

“Lives of the Saints,” features two women preparing a funeral breakfast in a church basement who muse on life, death, and the meaning of Polish jokes – and along the way achieve a kind of sanctity.

“English Made Simple,” feature a young couple who meet at a party, and their immediate romantic attraction is translated into comically unromantic grammar lessons as they struggle to free themselves from the banal constrictions of party talk.

“Words, Words, Words,” recalls the philosophical adage that three monkeys typing into infinity will sooner or later produce Hamlet and asks: what would monkeys talk about at their typewriters?

“Sure Thing,” features two people who meet at a café and find their way through a conversational minefield as an offstage bell interrupts their false starts, gaffes, and faux pas on the way to falling in love.

The Vienna Woods Players, based at The Union Hall in Vienna, located at 5 Vienna Road in Vienna, contributes to a century’s old tradition of theater, music, dance in the Hall.

Vaccinations are recommended; appropriate masking is mandatory while inside the hall for the protection of the actors.

Due to adult language, a mature audience is recommended. As seating is limited, reservations are recommended by emailing: Vienna.Woods.Players@gmail.com.