The Young Superheroes Show to take place in Rumford, May 27 and 28

RUMFORD – Students of 49 Franklin’s School of Magic and Showmanship will create the illusion of superhero powers in a fantastic show called “The Young Superheroes” Saturday May 27 at 7 p.m., and Sunday May 28 at 1 p.m. This will be the first set of classes and performance from the school since before Covid.

10 budding magicians have been learning techniques, and mastering methods of illusion and magic to create a unique show of young superheroes learning their way in the world and discovering what their true potentials may be. You will see them move items with their mind, walk through doors, control the elements of air, and water as well as electricity, levitate in midair and lots more! The show features Logan Graham as the lead mentor and narrator. Other performers include Lee Carrier, The Rubber Kid, who can stretch and twist like you’ve never seen before. Bradley Bordeau, The Mind Ninja, will blow you aways with his skills. Sarah LeBlanc, incredibly and softly floats on air. Mary Richard controls wind, and causes a stir. Mayli Poirier can control the element of water. Cohen Carrier, can set things on fire with his Laser Eyes. Max Bernard is in control, fully blindfolded with coins, tape, and a steel blind fold. Asher Maillet, can move things with his mind and is a master of telekinesis. Aubree Gotto controls the volume in the room, and controls electricity with her mind.

Scot Grassettte of 49 Franklin’s School of Magic and Showmanship says, “I’m very proud of these kids, they are doing great with these classes and content”. The assembly of students includes some seasoned students as well as some first timers. In the show, students with super power expertise will mentor budding heroes, as they reveal what powers they possess. Creative consultant Nick Graham mentions, “The premise of super heroes is a classic plot. We all can only imagine what it would be like to have powers, and it will be really cool for people to see it play out, live on stage”.

The show takes place twice, at 49 Franklin in Rumford, Saturday May 27th at 7:00 pm, with doors opening at 5:30 pm and Sunday May 28th at 1:00 pm. With doors opening 11:30 am. A special menu will be available for lunch and dinner before each show starts. Early Special advance price tickets are $10 each and $12 Day of show. You can buy a ticket for both shows for $16 at All That Jazz or online at www.49franklin.com