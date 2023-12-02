Thomas Performing Arts Center Presents: The Nutcracker

FARMINGTON – Thomas Performing Arts Center will once again offer The Nutcracker performance this holiday season. Join Thomas Performing Arts dancers on a journey as Clara befriends a Nutcracker who comes to life on Christmas Eve. This is a unique take on the acclaimed holiday show with the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Gumdrops, Soldiers, a Snow Queen, Snow King, and the notorious Rat King! This is a ‘must see’ for the whole family, and a wonderful holiday tradition! Thomas Performing Arts Center is a dance studio offering ages 3-adult and pre-professional instruction in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and tap! Thomas Performing Arts has studios in Farmington (Franklin County) and Belfast (Waldo County), and shows will be offered at both locations – each show performed by local dancers from the region.

Show dates are:

Belfast (located at the Crosby Arts Center, 46 Spring St, Belfast, ME)

Friday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

Farmington (located at the Bjorn Auditorium at the Mount Blue Campus, 129 Seamon Rd, Farmington, ME)

Friday, December 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are available at 30921.danceticketing.com. Tickets are $22 per person and snacks will be available at intermission.

For more information about Thomas Performing Arts Center, please be sure to follow them on Facebook for up-to-date recital schedules, events, principal dancer profiles, and photos.