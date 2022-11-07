Thomas Performing Arts Center presents the Nutcracker

FARMINGTON – Make the Nutcracker part of your holiday tradition right here in Farmington as Thomas Performing Arts takes you on a journey as Clara befriends a nutcracker who comes to life on Christmas Eve. This is our studio’s take on the acclaimed holiday show with a cast of angels, soldiers, a Snow Queen, and of course, the notorious Rat King!

This is the holiday event of the season and must see for the whole family! The cast is a diverse group of local talent with students from the Franklin County area. There will be two opportunities to see The Nutcracker at Bjorn Auditorium located at Mt Blue Campus in Farmington:

Saturday, December 3, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 per person at dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/tpac. Tickets will be available at the door (if available) for $25 each.

This rendition of the Nutcracker combines classical with recognizable modern hits such as TSO’s ‘Carol of the Bells”, Vitamin String Quartets, ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ and more. This show is choreographed, created and designed for everyone, not just traditional fans. Audience members will know the majority of the music selections.

The performance stars Rhett Sexton-Burchfield as the Rat King, Emma Jo Latham as the Snow Queen, Faith Maurais as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Mallory Merrill as Clara, and Dylan Jackson as the Nutcracker.

A portion of all ticket sales will help fund the Thomas Performing Arts Center foundation, which is a scholarship program. This foundation ensures that all children who would like to dance, can do so, regardless of the family’s financial ability. Concessions will be available at intermission and will also support the scholarship program.

Thomas Performing Arts Center plans to make this an annual tradition and hopes to inspire other businesses to join them in the coming years to create a magical holiday event! Any businesses interested in joining the festivities this year should contact Jessica Thomas at (207) 930-5710 to see how to become part of what will be a long-standing, local holiday tradition.

For additional information about Thomas Performing Arts Center, visit thomaspac.org or call 930-5710. Be sure to follow TPAC on Facebook for events, recitals, and more that are upcoming.