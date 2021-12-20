Three artists featured in ‘Witnessing Winter’ exhibit

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a reception for “Witnessing Winter” – paintings by Kris Horton, Marcia Baker, and Matt Gross at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

These local artists have a fondness for the Rangeley area and for Saddleback Mountain specifically which is reflected in their artwork. Come on out to meet the artists, enjoy complimentary refreshments and beer/wine cash bar. The exhibit continues through March 31, 2022. General Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.