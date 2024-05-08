Two Imagine Studios offers two classes with Meredith Mustard

FARMINGTON – Meredith Mustard of Two Imagine Studios is offering two classes on Saturdays in May.

On May 18, she will teach a Gelli Plate Printmaking. You can make your own patterned papers, grunge and distressed papers and image transfers with techniques that allow for constant delight and surprise. Open the door to unrestrained creativity and create beauty from ashes!

A week later on May 25, Mustard will teach a book-making class. You can learn how to make a book in one sitting with this simple and unconventional construction.

Each class will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and will cost $65.

Two Imagine Studios is a collaborative space created for Mustard and Judy Tollefson to inspire each other. These two began this creative partnership circa 1978 as young designers and calligraphers in Berkeley, California. The mutually-inspiring collaboration has morphed over the years. The studio eventually landed here in Farmington, Maine in the middle of an old farmstead that has belonged to Tollefson’s family for over a century.

And now, the inspiration extends to anyone in the community who attends classes and studio events. They also have a presence on the internet where you can find them on FaceBook and Instagram. Mustard has also posted a couple hundred videos on YouTube where you can search her: Meredith Mustard. They have shown their work at Maine Fiber arts in Topsham and were featured in the Emery Community Art Center with a retrospective show in 2022.

These days they focus on printmaking, collage, constructing artist’s books, hand-printing on fabric and using that fabric to make ART TO WEAR and to dress up your dining table. The Two Imagine mission is to inspire and to be inspired. Classes are an opportunity to learn, experiment, share, delight, surprise and support each other. Their hope is that they can openly share techniques and “secrets” knowing that every artist and creative person will use the materials and techniques to find their own inimitable style. The possibilities are endless and endlessly surprising.

They invite everyone—beginner or accomplished artist—to come play with them. Two Imagine Studios is located at 173 Mosher Hill Road in Farmington. Call or text 610-772-6950 to register.