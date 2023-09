FARMINGTON – Two Imagine Studios will participate in Maine Craft Association Open Studios Weekend next weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8.

Local artists Meredith Mustard and Judy Tollefson will do demos and invite folks to try their hand at printing on fabric and paper.

The studio is located at 173 Mosher Hill Road in Farmington.

For more information on what Two Imagine Studios is up to, sign up for their mostly weekly newsletter.