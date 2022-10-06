UMF alumnus and award-winning poet Jacques Rancourt is next featured Visiting Writer, Oct. 13

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series is excited to present award-winning poet and UMF alumnus Jacques Rancourt as the popular program’s second reader of the season. Rancourt will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

Rancourt’s “Brocken Spectre” (Alice James Books) examines the way the past presses up against the present, the ethics of memory and the dangers of romanticizing tragedy. “Brocken Spectre” was a 2019 Alice James Books Award Editor’s Choice. Rancourt’s debut collection “Novena” was awarded the Lena-Miles Wever Todd Prize in 2017. His work as also been featured in Agni, Boston Review. Georgia Review, and the New England Review among others.

Rancourt is a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington’s lauded B.F.A. program in Creative Writing. He went on after graduation to earn the prestigious Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University as well as a Halls Emerging Artist Fellowship from the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing, a Cite International des Arts residency and scholarships from the Bread Loaf Sewanee Writers’ Conferences.

He has traveled extensively internationally and as a first generation college graduate, attributes his professional career to his UMF mentors and liberal arts experience. He is currently teaching English at a private school in California.

“Brocken Spectre” is available for pre-purchase at the UMF University Store and Devany, Doak, and Garret Booksellers.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.