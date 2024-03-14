UMF Art Gallery features “Into the Fire,” exhibit of Anagama wood-fired pottery, March 22-April 28

FARMINGTON – The UMF Art Gallery is featuring a spring pottery exhibit created by what many believe to be the finest pottery firing technique—Anagama pottery. “Into the Fire: Anagama Potters in the Circle of Jody Johnstone,” will treat viewers with a display of pottery created by this ancient, wood-fired method.

The Art Gallery exhibit, located on the University of Maine at Farmington campus, will run from March 22–April 28, 2024. It will welcome visitors with an opening reception, Friday, March 22, from 4-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Johnstone discovered her love for wood-fired pots while living in Japan in her 20s and started a small collection. She then studied as an apprentice for two years with Living National Treasure Isezaki Jun in Bizen, Okayama, Japan. Isezaki-sensei has reignited global interest in the ancient Anagama hillside-cave style of kiln brought to Japan from China in the 5th century.

The art of Anagama pottery lies foremost in the placement of the vessels and objects within the tiered kiln. The orientation of the pieces in the kiln invite the flames while the hot ash and salts set loose to determine the pieces’ exquisite colors and textures.

After her apprenticeship, Johnstone moved to Maine and built a large Anagama kiln that she shares with a close-knit circle of potters, many from the Belfast area. This exhibition features the work of Kyla Cech, Andrea Dove, Miki Glasser, Becca Van Fleet Webb, Ellen Huie, Jody Johnstone, Betsy Levine, David Orser, Ellen Sedgwick, Cory Upton-Cosulich and Siem van der Ven. This diverse group of artists gather twice a year (in spring and autumn) for the intense weeks-long process of wood firing.

The UMF Art Gallery is dedicated to bringing contemporary art to the campus and regional communities. The gallery is located at 246 Main Street, behind the Admissions Office. Gallery hours are Tuesdays-Sundays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment. Please contact Sarah at maline@maine.edu or 207-778-1062 for more information or to make an appointment. https://www.artgalleryumf.org/