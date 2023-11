FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington Community Chorus, made up of 50+ community members and UMF students, will hold a concert at the Old South Church in Farmington on Sunday, December 3. The chorus will perform the choral works of Z. Randall Stroupe, Felix Mendelsson, Thomas Tallis, Roger Emmerson and culminate with John Rutter’s Gloria featuring organ, brass and percussion.

Doors open at 3:40 p.m. with the show starting at 4 p.m., and admittance fee is by donation.